How Donald Trump's presidency shook the US

Donald Trump promised to end “this American carnage” in his inauguration speech.
Instead, he'll leave office impeached twice with all state capitals under security alerts.
Donald Trump promised to end “this American carnage” in his inauguration speech.
Instead, he'll leave office impeached twice with all state capitals under security alerts.
President Donald Trump Visits Nashville For Rally
US President Donald Trump admonishes Democratic challengers to his presidency in 2020 for wanting to 'destroy' the country. Rough..