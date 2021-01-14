High Street Pharmacies Begin Covid Vaccinations

High street pharmacies have begun to roll out Covid vaccines across England, as the country’s virus death toll passed 100,000.

Boots and Superdrug are among the six stores that started administering jabs today.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said distribution “will be going to 24/7 as soon as we can”, but admitted supply was the limiting factor at the moment.

Over 200 community pharmacies will be able to give vaccines by the end of January, NHS England said in a statement.

Report by Avagninag.

