What is known about the Brazilian coronavirus variant?

A new coronavirus variant has been identified in Brazil, raising questionsabout whether it could cause more severe disease, or be immune to currentvaccines.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is “very concerned” aboutthe variant, adding that extra measures are being put in place to prevent thevariant being imported to the UK.

Travel to the UK from all of South Americaas well as Portugal, Panama and Cape Verde will be banned from 4am on Friday.