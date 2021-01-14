'New Pokémon Snap' Release Date Announced

The highly-anticipated game will be released on Nintendo Switch on April 30, 2021.

In 'New Pokémon Snap,' players will be a photographer on an ecological survey in the Lental region.

As you zoom around in a self-driving vehicle taking pictures of Pokémon, .

Lental region expert Professor Mirror will evaluate your snaps as part of your score.

You can also interact with Pokémon by throwing them Fluffruit.

The original 'Pokémon Snap' game was released in 1999 for Nintendo 64.

Pokémon is also celebrating its 25th anniversary