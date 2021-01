Internet Storm Over Armie Hammer's DM's Continues

Las week Instagram page @houseofeffie shared countless screenshots of alleged and unverified messages from Armie Hammer.

The messages appeared to show the actor's alleged fantasies of rape, BDSM, and cannibalism.

The controversy around Hammer has been brewing for a week now.

According to Business Insider the disgraced actor is calling it a "vicious and spurious" attack.

However, many other women have started to come forward with their own alleged experiences with Hammer.