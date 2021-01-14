Hear why Microsoft president is suspending US political donations

Microsoft is among many companies suspending political donations in the wake of the Capitol riots.
Microsoft President Brad Smith discusses that decision and the company’s efforts to keep data on vaccinations and Covid-19 tests.
Microsoft is among many companies suspending political donations in the wake of the Capitol riots.
Microsoft President Brad Smith discusses that decision and the company’s efforts to keep data on vaccinations and Covid-19 tests.
081920 5-630
· The past year has seen one tech controversy after another.
· From WeWork's failed IPO to Jeff Bezos' divorce and his..