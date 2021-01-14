test MacOS

You look back, we made i

"it's not all great.

But for oregon state men's basketball - it's given them a chance to reflect on what to change.

No basketball team wants to pause in the middle of their season.

So now - they can approach the second half of the season with new determination and energy to compete.

The extra time off gave head coach wayne tinkle and his team a chance to recharge and reflect.

You look back, we made it very clear with our team before practice and after in film, some of the same things have cost us games."

The 5 and 4 beavers have had second half leads in each of their losses.

Head coach wayne tinkle believes his team has to be tougher.

"we've gotta be more of a bonded unit out there for more minutes.

And if you ask me, you know what do i think takes away from that it's our lack of maturity and lack of experience."

Senior guard ethan thompson is the team's playmaker, averaging just over 16 points a game.

But he can't do it alone.

"i think we need some other guys to step up and be more consistent.

E've gotta get better at finishing, you know it's discipline, it's effort.

It's having each others backs."

Oregon state only got two