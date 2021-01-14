MO Sen. Roy Blunt calls President Trump's actions 'reckless,' but dismisses impeachment

Senator roy blunt is not on board with impeachment or the 25th amendment.

Blunt says he was certainly shocked by the mob taking over the capitol building -- and he does agree with many that president trump was reckless for his part in what happened last wednesday.

However, blunt feels president trump should serve out his remaining days in the white house.

(sot sot: blunt- there was no way that was going to happen.

There's no way they're going to impeach the president.

There's no time to do it."

) so far there have been 6 deaths resulting from the riot including two capitol police officers over the weekend..

Meanwhile, the heat