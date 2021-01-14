Downtown website debate

Downtown businesses was on the list for st.

Joseph's city council tonight.

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

During their virtual meeting, council members approved spending $4,000 to help develop and maintain a central website for all downtown businesses to promote themselves.

The goal is to have one reference site for downtown events, businesses and services offered.

It's part of what's being called the "main street" initiative.

(sot ) there was concern that funding the website plays favorites with downtown over other retail districts -- however, the council moved ahead and approved the money on an 8-1 vote with council member gary roach the lone "no" vote.

The website will be downtown-stjoe-mo.com