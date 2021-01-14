Beware of lottery scams

The president of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation is warning people not to fall victim to scams.

- the president of the mississipp- lottery corporation is- warning people not to fall- - victim to scams.- tom shaheen says in a news- release wednesday that- fake communications about - lottery winnings are- common.

- he says the corporation was tol- about a scam in - mississippi with people - receiving phone calls about a - second- chance at winning the mega- millions jackpot.

- the news release says the - mississippi lottery does not- contact winners because the - corporation does not know a - winner's identity until that- person claims a prize.- a legitimate lottery never asks- winners to pay taxes- upfront.- oh by the way, the mega million- - - jackpot friday is 750 million - dollars.-