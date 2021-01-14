MSDH reports 1,948 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,948 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths including three in Harrison County.

- - the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 1,948 new coronavirus- cases and 41 new deaths,- including - three in harrison county.

- - - - the statewide total stands at - 245,847 cases and 5,356 deaths.- - - - lets break down the cases by- county in our area.

- hancock county has 2,469 cases- and 57 deaths.- harrison county is now at 12,80- - - total cases and now 188 deaths.- jackson county has 9,996 cases,- and 172 deaths.

- - - stone county has 1,388 cases an- 18 deaths.- george county has 1,959 cases - - - and 37 deaths.

Pearl river- county stands at 3,138 total- cases and 91 deaths.- - - -