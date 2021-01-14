Federal judge grants stay of execution for Lisa Montgomery

Montgomery's death sentence has not yet been carried out yet, awaiting final appeals by her attorneys.

Two pleas have been rejected today -- one is still awaiting... late last night, one appeal was granted to halt the execution, but that was overturned late this afternoon.

Montgomery's attorneys have said she has brain damage from years of physical abuse and torture as a child and was not fit for capital punishment.

Montgomery would become the first woman to be put to death in a federal penitentiary in almost 70 years..

The 52 year old was convicted of murder for the 2004 strangulation of skidmore's bobbi jo stinnett.

Montgomery also then cut open stinnett's body,taking her unborn baby and claiming the infant that survived as her own.

