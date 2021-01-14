Chico's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration goes virtual

Chico's celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be streamed online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But this year it's going virtual.

The producer of the program... josh edwards ... is here from the mlk unity group to share details... chico's traditional celebration of dr martin luther king, jr. will be streamed online this year to safely honor dr. king and our growing beloved community.

The program airs at 2:00 pm on monday, january 18th .

To view the video: watch on bcac tv, channel 11, on the beloved community chico facebook page, or on bcac tv's youtube channel: www.youtube.co m/bcactv .

This is a free family online event and all members of our community, near and far, are invited.

This year's theme, "restoration, reconciliation and resilience" came out of the many earth- shaking events we have experienced this past year: the uprising of the movement for racial justice in response to the murder of george floyd, the passing of honorable rep.

John lewis, historic warrior for voting rights who marched with dr. king, interwoven with the current chaos of our country's politics and the devastating covid-19 pandemic.

Our resilience to rise, to restore, and to reconcile grounds us with the restoration of chico's bethel ame church bell tower as a metaphor to call in our personal and collective transformation.

Video director joshua edwards of je photography and productions has created a masterful production with the assistance of butte college radio, television & film student maranatha sainte.

The virtual program begins with honoring mechoopda land and unfolds with gifted local artists, musicians, dancers, and singers.

Be ready for "lift every voice and sing" and "wade in the water" as well as spoken word, hip hop artistry, african drum and haitian dance.

Keynote speaker, bethel ame pastor loretta dickerson-smith lifts our spirits with inspired vision and ali meders-knight shares the work of tek (traditional ecological knowledge) in local ecological restoration.

Amma culture's anecia johnson shares her creative approach to educating children about the history and heritage of african culture.

Hue vision productions, a collaborative of local community members, offers performance art centering around the gift of passing on wisdom and culture from our ancestors.

Dr king's words remind us that "resistance and nonviolence are not in themselves good.

There is another element that must be present in our struggle that then makes our resistance and nonviolence truly meaningful.

That element is reconciliation.