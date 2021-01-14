CAP Receives Award to Help Operate Emergency Shelter

Partnership of saint joseph... just received some extra help from the missouri housing devolpment commission to help keep their emergency shelter open.

K-q-2's mitchell riberall has the story.

<<<<<< mitchell riberal reportingthose who work with the homeless say the crisis has gotten even worse since the pandemic began."what we've really seen is covid is really affecting people's housing stability," - whitney lanning however cap st joe has some added resources to help.

A two-hundred fifty thousand dollar award from the missouri housing development commision.

"so these funds will allow us the opportunity to help with rental assistance, in addition to the rental assistance we got from the city of st.joseph last week, it'll also allow us to continue operating the emergency shelter" - lanning the new money will help keep the doors to shelter open, which will help due to the amount of calls they have been receiving."but we are really seeing since the pandemic started is people specifically calling and asking help for housing" "this funding will specifically go towards homelessness, prevention, and outreach.

As well as the administration homeless shelter."cap expects to have enough money to keep the shelter operating through next year...perhaps buying enough time to keep the and pandemic crises off a collision course...reporting in st.

Joseph, mitchell riberal kq2 news.

You can call cap at 816-233-8281 during their business hours to set-up an appointment, if you or someone you know is need of assistance.