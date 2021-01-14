MWSU professor weighs in on President Trump's social media ban

Back...as facebook, twitter and other social media platforms have banned president trump from posting, it's started a discussion about freedom of speech and the first amendment.

Experts on the topic say it is not a violation of the president's 1st amendment rights.

The president was taken off the platforms after the violence at the capitol last week, saying the president helped to incite the rioting.

"this is not a violation of the 1st amendment.

The first amendment protects citizens from the government infringing on our rights.

This is not the government cracking down on a citizen.

This is a form of censorship, but a legal form of censorship because there is that user agreement that any user agrees to when they make an account."

) experts caution that any kinds of bans must be balanced.

She said democrats must be held to the same standards and also could be banned from social media if they also would violate any terms of agreement.