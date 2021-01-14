Best Game Day Dishes that Can Be Made In A Slow Cooker

A slow cooker or Crock-Pot can be one of the most valuable yet underutilized tools in any kitchen.

With football season starting, Insider came up with a few easy, fan-favorite game day recipes that can be made using a slow cooker.

Meatballs are a filling game day appetizer made in a slow cooker.

Brisket is perfect for feeding a larger family and can easily be made in a slow cooker.

Even Buffalo chicken wings can be made in a slow cooker.

Pork shoulder is a slow-cooker staple you can use to make game day sliders.