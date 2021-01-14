State Explores New Options To Make COVID Vaccine More Accessible

While Massachusetts is still in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution, eventually, it will be made available to anyone who wants one.
WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
While Massachusetts is still in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution, eventually, it will be made available to anyone who wants one.
WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
So far, about 220,000 Hoosiers have received their first coronavirus shot, and 40,000 have gotten their second, according to the..
*Listen Now Here*
*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / *Tracker Ventures Corp. ("*Tracker*" or the..