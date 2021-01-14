MNDOT Prepares for The Snow

The Minnesota department of transportation is ready for the first snow storm of 2021.

Communication director mike dougherty says there hasn't been much salt or supplies used so far this year but more than 100 snow plows are already out and are prepared to clear snow in all 11 southeastern minnesota counties.

Dougherty says to help snow plows do their jobs... remember to stay ten car lengths back to maintain a safe distance.

If they lose control you have time to react or not crash into them or go into the ditch.

Look ahead, look at that 511 map.

You can see what the conditions are like before you go out and it's a great thing to consult in the morning before you get behind the wheel before you try your commute as well.

"*dot also does ask drivers to plan for a longer commute tomorrow morning due to continued slick road