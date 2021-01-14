Doctors: Asymptomatic COVID Cases Can Still Damage Lungs

Even though tens of millions of Americans have been infected with the coronavirus, most will recover with seemingly little after-effects, but now there's evidence that asymptomatic cases can damage a person's lungs even worse than smoking; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
Most Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 Have At Least One Symptom Six Months After Falling Ill
Eurasia Review
More than three quarters of COVID-19 patients have at least one ongoing symptom six months after initially becoming unwell,..