Mr. Fries Man grows from backyard business to franchise

While the COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses hard, the restaurant Mr. Fries Man has been able to expand and franchise.

Craig Batiste wanted to start a unique business."It started in my backyard in 2016," Batiste said.

With $400 and support from his family and the community, Batiste got to work selling fries.

He was eventually able to open his first location in Gardena, CA."I and my wife did it all on our own no bank loans, no investors, just hard work and dedication and the support of everybody who comes out," Batiste said.

"And that's a blessing."Though the pandemic is ongoing, Batiste's business continues to thrive."I love this food here and if you guys want some good food come to Mr. Fries," ...