Siegfried Fischbacher, Of Siegfried And Roy, Dies After Battle With Cancer

A legend of the Las Vegas strip has passed away.
Siegfried Fischbacher, half of the duo Siegfried and Roy, lost his battle with cancer at the age of 81; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
Siegfried and Roy star dies at 81 after cancer battle
Siegfried Fischbacher, one-half of Vegas magic act Siegfried & Roy, has died, according to The Washington Post. He was..