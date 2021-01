COVID-19 advisory board members speak on Biden-Harris priorities

BIDEN IS GETTING READY TO TAKEOFFICE DURING A VERY DIFFICULTTIME.

THE COUNTRY IS DIVIDED,HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS AREDYING OF COVID-19 AND THEVACCINE DISTRUBUTION EFFORTHAS BEEN CALLED CHAOTIC.

AHEADOF HIS SPEECH TONIGHT LAYINGOUT HIS RESPONSE, WMAR 2 NEWSABBY ISAACS HEARD FROM MEMBERSOF THE BIDEN-HARRIS COVID-19ADVISORY BOARD, ABOUT HOW THENEW ADMINISTRATION PLANS TOAPPROACH THE PANDEMIC.THE COVID-19 ADVISORY BOARDMEMBERS SAY THE BIDEN- HARRISADMINISTION HAS PUT ANEMPHASIS ON SCIENCE-BASEDDECISIONS AND ACCELERATINGVACCINE DISTRIBUITON.PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN ISSET TO TALK THIS EVENING ABOUTHIS VACCINATION PLAN ANDECONOMIC RELEIF PACKAGE INRESPONSE TO THE PANDEMIC..AHEAD OF HIS ADDRESS, JOHNSHOPKINS HOSTED A WEBCAST WITHSOME OF THE ADMISTRATIONSCOVID-19 ADVISORY BOARDMEMBERS TO DISCUSS PRIORITIESAND CHALLENGES IN EFFORTS TOSTEM THE PANDEMIC Vaccines totherapeutics to diagnostics toother public healthrecommendations, everything isgoing to be informed byscience WITH AN EMPHASIS ONSCIENCE, THE BOARD HAS BEENTASKED WITH GIVINGRECOMMENDATION S TO STOP THESPREAD AND BUILD UP PUBLICHEALTH INFRASTRUCTURERecognizing how taxed ourclinics and communities havereally been as a result ofcovid-19 THE BIDEN-HARRISADMINSTRIATION ALSO WANTS TOACCELERATE VACCINATIONDISTRIBUTION Our focus is toget as many people vaccintatedas soon as possible.

BY MAKINGIT EASIER TO UNDERSTAND ANDEXECUTE..

TARGETING EVERYONEOVER 65 YEARS OLD.

BIDENAIMING FOR 100 MILLIONVACCINATIONS IN HIS FIRST 100DAYS.

Weholding back second doses, weare gonna be releasing nearlyall with a small buffer leftover BOARD MEMBERS SAY THEADMINSTRATION IS ALSO FOCUSEDON A STIMULUS..

AND REOPENINGTHE COUNTRY SAFELY.

Ensurethat the American economy andschools and businesses canstill get up and running againbut not putting anyone atundue risk of covid-19 THEADMINISTRATION HAS ALSOCREATED AN EQUITY TASK FORCETO FOCUS ON COMMUNITIESHARDEST HIT BY COVID-19 TOADDRESS DISPARITIES ANDCONCERNS.

PRESIDENT- ELECT JOEBIDEN IS SET TO SPEAK AT 7:15.FOR WMAR 2 NEWS IM ABBY ISAACSTHE LATEST NOW ON THECORONAVIRUS OUTBR