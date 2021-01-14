Joe Biden $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan

Biden unveiled his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan on Thursday.

It contained a $1,400 boost to stimulus checks, robust state and local aid, as well as vaccine distribution funds.

The plan underscores Biden's intent to aggressively shore up a deteriorating economy and address the devastation wrought by the pandemic.

Biden's proposal includes: A $1,400 top-up for stimulus checks which will bring the total distributed amount to $2,000.

$130 billion in funds to reopen schools.

$350 billion in state and local assistance.