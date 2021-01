Cherry Movie trailer

Check out the official movie trailer of Cherry Movie, the upcoming drama movie directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and starring Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, Michael Rispoli, and Forrest Goodluck.

The film will be released on February 26, 2021 (in theaters); March 12, 2021 (exclusively on Apple TV Plus).

Plot synopsis: In an epic odyssey of romance, war, drug addiction, and crime, a young man (Tom Holland) struggles to find his place in the world.