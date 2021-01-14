Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried and Roy Dead at 81

Siegfried Fischbacher , of Siegfried and Roy Dead at 81.

Siegfried died on Wednesday at his Las Vegas home.

He had been battling pancreatic cancer for some time.

His former partner, Roy Horn, died less than a year ago from complications related to COVID-19.

Siegfried and Roy began their successful entertainment collaboration in Las Vegas in 1967.

Their act evolved into a magic show mixed with elements of animal-taming.

They were well known for working with exotic lions and tigers.

We did what we did out of love, not for success or money, Siegfried Fischbacher, Siegfried and Roy, via 'New York Post'.

We had a deep respect for each other.

We literally raised each other: I created Roy and Roy created Siegfried, Siegfried Fischbacher, Siegfried and Roy, via 'New York Post'.

Siegfried is said to have lived by the phrase, "in magic, anything is possible."