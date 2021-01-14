Chris Evans Reportedly in Talks to Reprise Captain America Role

According to Deadline, Evans is close to a deal that would see him wield Cap's iconic shield once again.

It's not clear what the project is, but sources say Captain America could be returning for at least one Marvel movie with the option for another later on.

His return would likely be a supporting or co-starring role as opposed to a solo film.

This news comes as a shock to fans since Evans previously said he wasn't "eager" to jump back into the role again.

His character also seemingly made his exit at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame' when he passed his shield to the Falcon.

But Evans previously said, "I love the character ... You never say never," so he may have gotten an offer he just couldn't refuse