Dangerous online retailers take money, don't deliver

FAMILIES ALL AROUNDTHE CINCINNATI AREA ARECOMPLAINING ABOUT HOLIDAYGIFTS THAT NEVER ARRIVED -- ORENDED UP BEING NOTHING LIKEWHAT THEYORDERED!CONSUMER CONSUMER REPORTERJOHN MATARESE HAS BEENCOMPILING THE COMPLAINTS --ANDHAS A WARNING ABOUT DANGEROUSONLINE STORES SO YOU DON'TWASTE YOUR MONEY.THE HOLIDAY SEASONIS LONG GONE.BUT SOME TRISTATE FAMILIES ARE STILLWAITING FOR A HOPED FORSPECIAL GIFT, THAT NEVERARRIVED.-----------AMANDA KONTOPOS WANTED HERFAMILY TO ALL HAVE MATCHINGPJ'S THIS WINTER... IN THEIRLOVELANDHOME."I thought it would befun to have matching pajamas,something different."SHE FOUND AN AD ON INSTAGRAMFOR THE CUTEST PJ'S...."They had all different typesof styles and sizes..."....SO SHE ORDERED 4 SETSFOR 200 DOLLARS.BUT WEEKS LATER NOTHING SHOWEDUP, NOT EVEN A SHIPPINGCONFIRMATION!"I hadn'treceived any kind of email, orwhen they would be shipped."SO SHE LOOKED UP THECOMPANY'S ADDRESS... AND FOUND..."Turns out it is an emptyhouse that is on the market inGeorgia right now."MARY ANN SCHOMAKER WAS ALSOLEFT DISAPPOINTED AFTER THEHOLIDAYS."I saw it on Facebookand it was an air fryercookbook." BUT HER39 DOLLAR GIFT FOR HER SONSFAMILY TURNED OUT TO BE ADIGITAL E-COOKBOOK!"I was like nowheredid it say that!"IT LOOKED LIKE A HARDCOVERBOOK IN THE AD....BUT WASNOT."That's just ridiculous!"OTHER PARENTS ORDEREDA RIDE ON PONY FOR THEIRDAUGHTE...BUT ENDED UP WITH ATINY PLASTIC TOY....AND A VERYUNHAPPY LITTLEGIRL.

THE BETTERBUSINESS BUREAU TELLS ME IT ISFLOODED WITH COMPLAINTS EVERYJANUARY AND FEBRUARY ABOUTONLINE ORDERS THAT NEVERARRIVED."We absolutely get alot of complaints about onlineretailers after the holidays,when people realize theirpackages aren't coming."SARA KEMERER OF THEBETTER BUSINESS BUREAU TELLEME BEFORE YOU ORDER FROM AFACEBOOK OR INSTAGRAM AD:--LOOK UP THE RETAILER ATBBB.ORG.

--GOOGLETHEM FOR COMPLAINTS.--LOOK FOR A GOOGLE OR PAYPALTRUST SEAL ON THEIR SITE.--AND LOOK FOR A REALSTREET ADDRESS.

BUTBE CAREFUL!

THISWEB RETAILER -- NOW GONE --LISTED A FANCY OFFICE ADDRESSIN NEW YORK CITY....BUT IT WASJUST A RENTAL PHONELINE."I placed an order,uploaded picture, and waited."LAST YEAR, CAVELLEROGERS ORDERED DOGGIE SOCKSTHAT NEVER ARRIVED.WHEN HE GOOGLED THE COMPANY'SNAME...."So how manycomplaints have you found?

Wehave 120 complaints."TO PROTECTYOURSELF...THE BBB SAYS ALWAYSSHOP ONLINE WITH A CREDITCARD, NOT DEBIT CARD ORVENMO."Use a credit card,instead of payment apps likeVenmo or Zelle, and we don'trecommend using prepaid giftcards." YOU CANDISPUTE A BAD DEAL THROUGHYOUR CREDIT CARD...SO YOU DONTEND UP WITH AN UNHAPPY LITTLEBOOY ORGIRL.

FINALLY IFIT'S SOMETHING THAT IS SOLDOUT EVERYWHERE ELSE, LIKE ANEW PLAYSTATION, BE VERYSUSPICIOUS IF YOU CAN FIND ITONLY AT ONE WEB RETAILER YOUNEVER HEARD OF.

