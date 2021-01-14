New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who represents the Bronx and northern Manhattan, says he's feeling fine after testing positive for the coronavirus.
It comes one week after he received a second dose of the COVID vaccine; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who represents the Bronx and northern Manhattan, says he's feeling fine after testing positive for the coronavirus.
It comes one week after he received a second dose of the COVID vaccine; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat has tested positive for COVID-19 — after completing his vaccination against the virus last week...
WATCH: Huntsville, Madison County April 20 coronavirus briefing