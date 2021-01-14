Drug dealer faces execution for 7 gang killings in Virginia

At least 11 people were killed in a 45-day period in 1992, all at the hands of gang members who eliminated anyone they thought would get in the way of their growing crack cocaine business.

It was one of the worst bursts of gang violence Richmond had ever seen.

The man set to be executed today is cory johnson.

Appeals took place last week... after johnson was diagnosed with covid-19.

Johnson was found guilty of the murders of seven people.

The bureau of prisons says "johnson" and several co-conspirators were part of a large drug-trafficking conspiracy.

His lawyers argue "johnson" should be exempt from the death penalty ..

Because he has an intellectual disability.

News 10's sarah lehman is a media witness for the execution.

We hope to hear from her tonight on my fox 10 and on news 10 nightwatch.

This is a live look from the prison where people are protesting johnson's execution.

We spoke with his spiritual advisor "bill breeden" there earlier.

Breeden says over the past two weeks...he has spent close to 30 hours with johnson.

He characterizes him as a "quote" remarkable man who is deeply remorseful.

This will be breeden's first time ever in a death chamber.... he says he didn't know exactly how to feel ahead of this execution.

"my wife says i've shed more tears in the last 2 weeks than she's ever seen me do in 51 years.

It's very painful.

I don't know what it will be like coming out of it.

It's a trauma."

Johnson also asked breeden to read his final words for him before the