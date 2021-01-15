Local woman lends a helping hand to her community

With the power of social media, she's already helped more than 200 families.

A local woman is trying to help her neighbors in need.

One local one local organization is here to help you.

On news 10's first at five we told you about one group that's dedicated to helping the community.

Now...you'll hear from the founder why she decided to start it...and why she says this organization is carrying on a legacy of a lost loved one.

News 10's bri shackelford tells us her story...and why this organization means so much to the founder.

Heaven cent is a group that's dedicated to helping those who need it the most.

It was started by courtney payne shortly after she lost her step-father in 20-19.

[take pkg incue: "she says she... outcue: ...is very hard."

Duration:1:09] pk} she says she started heaven cent in his honor.

Payne tells me when her step-father was alive he would personally help members of his church.

That would include buying backpacks...coats....and even feeding families in need.

So...after he passed away she knew she had to carry on what he started.

"he made me into the woman i am today.

If it wasn't for him i wouldn't have the kind heart i have.

So, i just want to give back as much as i can."

Payne says when she first started heaven cent...not many people needed help.

But....since the pandemic...that has changed.

She says she's been able to help more than 200 families so far... and she adds she's no where near stopping just yet.

"so i definitely want to help more.

Hopefully after covid i can help more with nursing homes and stuff like that."

Payne tells me she's hoping heaven cent will grow a lot more in the coming years.

She says these times are tough for a lot of families.

"to me, i just love helping others.

I have a kind heart.

I'd rather help others than myself, and i know it's hard.

I have three kids myself and i know living paycheck to pay check is very hard" if you would if you would like to donate if you would very hard" if you would very hard" if you would very hard" if you would like to donate to this group.... or if you are in need of help you can go to heaven cent's facebook page.

We have that linked on our website at w-t-h-i