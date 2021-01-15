Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, January 15, 2021

Mobile food pantry on Saturday at the Ocean Springs Civic Center

Credit: WXXV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Mobile food pantry on Saturday at the Ocean Springs Civic Center
Mobile food pantry on Saturday at the Ocean Springs Civic Center

The Mark Seymour VFW Post 5699 is hosting a mobile food pantry this coming Saturday.

25.- - the mark seymour vfw post 5699- is hosting a mobile - food pantry this coming - saturday.

- the distribution is scheduled t- begin at 11:00 a-m at the ocean- springs civic center.

- v-f-w post 5699 will distribute- perishable and non perishable - - - food to free.

- residents are asked to remain i- their cars as the food is - handed out to them.

- all residents are eligible.

- for any questions or interest i- volunteering, -

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like