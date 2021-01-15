Loaves and Fishes offering extended services to the community

COVID-19 has caused the need for help to go up exponentially, one Biloxi based non-profit is going above and beyond to meet the needs of those in our local community while also expanding their services.

- leslie ramon, executive - director, loaves & fishes: "we do- community giveaway first and- third thursday definitely every- month.

If we- have supplies available, we'll- do an extra thursday thrown in- there.

Usually- anywhere from 50 to 150 tickets- we have available.

<splice> go- to our facebook page.

- if we're going to have a- community giveaway, i will post- - - - wednesday at 2 pm a link to - event brite where they can- register.

It's one ticket per - person.

They can- register on there.

Come up, sho- their id, and we'll give them - some groceries to - take home."

<nats: "do you want a watermelon?"> - - - leslie ramon, executive - director, loaves & fishes: "we have- a great group of volunteers who- come and help us on thursdays,- help us - get things going.

We couldn't d- it without them."

Aliese halcomb started out as a- volunteer when her husband's- military job landed them here o- the coast...fast- - forward a year later, and she's- found her place as the- nonprofit's new operations- manager.- aliese halcomb, operations- manager, loaves & fishes: "i go to a- church in ocean springs, and i- asked my pastor where i should- volunteer at, - and this was the first place he- said.

I contacted leslie.

They- said come on down.

I- came the day after and never- left."

- - - toni miles, news 25: "loaves & fishes has also just launched - another new program - called the clothing closet, - which also provides help to - those in need right here in - our local community."

Leslie ramon, executive - director, loaves & fishes:- "during the middle of covid, there was a lo- of demand for new things so we- started - doing the clothing closet.

We - got a little more organized.- it's open daily.

People are - allowed to come in and receive- once a week.

We're always in- need of men's - clothing.

We have tons of - women's clothing.

We definitely- need men's clothing of- all sizes."

In biloxi, toni miles,