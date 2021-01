LAST NIGHT’S EXPLOSION.

IT ISN’TKNOWN IF ANYONE WAS INJURED INTHE BLAST.THE D-C ATTORNEY GENERAL’SOFFICE HAS NOTIFIED DONALD TRUMPJR., THAT IT WOULD LIKE TOINTERVIEW HIM AS PART OF ITSINVESTIGATION INTO MISUSE OF HISFATHER’S INAUGURAL FUNDS.AT ISSUE ARE A BLOCK OF HOTELROOMS AND EVENT SPACE