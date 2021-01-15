WAAY-31's Will Robinson-Smith discusses the transition process for Space Command

After politicians out of state argued that putting the command headquarters in huntsville doesn't make sense - he spent the day working to learn more about the logistics of the move.

Since this decision is being questioned -- especially by those in colorado -- the air force is keeping a lot of details close to the vest.

Peterson air force base was tapped to be the temporary home to space command in may 2019 -- which started a six- year countown clock.

Those involved with crafting the incentives packages for redstone -- both on civilian side and the miliary side -- say they're not able to reveal details about those incentives while the process is being worked out.

We do know that a site has been selected at redstone for development and building was offered to use temporarily until construction is completed.

One of the selling points for redstone is that it has transferred commands before and knows how to do it well.

Homer hickam, national space council users' advisory group first, you've got to string in communications and power and all the utilities.

And if you're going to have new buildings, which they will want to have new facilities and so on, so you've got to get the construction people going.

National space council member homer hickam says having access to t-v-a is another big asset.

In a news conference on wednesday -- the colorado springs mayor said they offered about 130 million dollars in public and private sector incentives as well as 15-hundred acres of city-owned land.

We've reached out to the air force -- asking how exactly they made their final decision on redstone over peterson.

We're still waiting to hear back.

Reporting live at redstone arsenal -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31 news.

The air force told us - the current air force secretary - barbara barrett - will be stepping down on inauguration day.

Military publication "defense news" reports the biden team will have air force comptroller - john roth - serve as the acting air force secretary until biden's pick