Biden unveils $1.9T plan to 'beat' the coronavirus and steady economy

President-elect Joe Biden released initial details of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan that aims to stem the surging pandemic, speed up vaccinations and provide further financial help to Americans, as well as local governments and businesses dealing with almost a year of economic declines.
Biden unveils $1.9 trillion plan to revive pandemic-hit US economy
Deutsche Welle
