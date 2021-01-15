Housing Needed for Space Command Workforce

WAAY-31's Bridget Divers discusses the need for housing for the incoming jobs that the Space Command will bring.

Can be confirmed.

Redstone arsenal says the new space command headquarters will bring fourteen hundred jobs to madison county.

And they'll need somewhere to live.

Waay-31's bridget divers is live outside of the huntsville- madison county builder's assocation with a look at what the influx of new workers will mean..

Barry oxley/ executive officer for the huntsville/madis on county builder's association "for the next 3 to 5 years over 50,000 people are going to move to this area."

Barry oxley says the huntsville/ madison county builder's association has been planning stay with us for waay 31 news at six..

We'll take a look at how the influx of people in the area will impact timelines for new construction in madison county.