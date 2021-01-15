Blithe Spirit movie - Noël Coward, Star of Stage and Screen.
Blithe Spirit movie - Noël Coward, Star of Stage and Screen.

Blithe Spirit movie - Noël Coward, Star of Stage and Screen.

- Dive into the history of #BlitheSpirit, a play written by "multiple threat" Noël Coward, and adapted for the 21st century in new Sky original film, Blithe Spirit.