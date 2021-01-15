High-Rise Invasion Season 1

High-Rise Invasion Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: The unhinged and gory death-game manga High-Rise Invasion, created by Tsuina Miura (Ajin: Demi-Human) and Takahiro Oba (Box!), finally gets an anime adaptation!

High school student Yuri Honjo finds herself lost in an “abnormal space” where countless skyscrapers are connected by suspension bridges and “masked figures” mercilessly slaughter their confused and fleeing victims. To survive in this hellish world, she has two choices: kill the masked figures or be killed.

Yuri is determined to survive in order to destroy this irrational world, but what will be her ultimate fate?