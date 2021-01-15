Food Finders restarts Senior Grocery Program

The program is aimed at helping senior citizens who are home bound.

Citizens.

They're reinstating the senior grocery program.

It's a food distribution plan aimed at helping local senior citizens.

It'll provide ways for those who are homebound to receive needed groceries.

This includes home delivery and targeted distribution to senior housing facilities.

In addition, fresh market is currently offering senior only shopping hours.

This is made possible by a grant from enterprise rent-a-car for 60-thousand dollars.

