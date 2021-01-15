U.S. Rep. Baird stands behind Trump with vote against impeachment

U.S. Representative Jim Baird (R-District 4) joined fellow Republican lawmakers from Indiana yesterday to vote against impeaching President Donald Trump.

Against the impeachment of president donald trump.

Baird also voted last week to object to the certification of election results in several key battleground states.

News 18's joe paul spoke with baird today about the impeachment hearings, the violence at the capitol last week and the 2020 election.

New at five tonight - he joins us in the studio to share more.

Joe?

Baird represents indiana's fourth district, which encompasses tippecanoe and surrounding counties.

He's an outspoken supporter of president donald trump and was among several indiana lawmakers to object to the 2020 election results in some states.

Baird says congress should focus on pandemic relief rather than impeaching trump shortly before his term ends.

He believes trump's claim that the election was stolen did not incite violence at the capitol building last week.

And while he condemned the riots, he stopped short of characterizing the attack as an insurrection.

He also described his decision to object the results in states like arizona and pennsylvania.

He says election officials in those states bypassed their legislatures to enact new voting rules during the pandemic.

If they didn't follow their legislature, then i think that brings into question their process, so it was more about where we're going and what the next election is going to be like.

Baird didn't point to any specific evidence of election irregularities in those states.

More than 60 lawsuits have been filed challenging the results in many states.

Nearly all of those have been struck down.

Coming up on news 18 at 6, you'll hear from the indiana democratic party chair who will respond to baird's votes on the election and impeachment.

Jeff and sam, back to you.

There are more