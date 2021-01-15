Democrat Party Chair John Zody disagrees with U.S. Rep. Baird

U.S. Representative Jim Baird (R-District 4) joined fellow Republican lawmakers from Indiana yesterday to vote against impeaching President Donald Trump.

President donald trump.

That comes after house lawmakers impeached trump yesterday and accused him of inciting an insurrection last week.

News 18's joe paul spoke with baird today about the impeachment hearings and the riots at the capitol building.

Baird joined other indiana lawmakers in voting against impeachment.

He represents indiana's fourth district, which includes tippecanoe and surrounding counties.

And he says the house was quote "wasting time" during the impeachment hearings.

Nat pop u.s. representative jim baird says he condemns the violence at the capitol building last week.

But he stopped short of characterizing the attack as an insurrection.

"to start equating this as an insurrection and all the things that people are labeling it with, is very unfortunate, i think."

But indiana democratic party chair john zody disagrees.

"that is the very definition of an insurrection when people from the citizenry break in to try to stop what the government is doing."

Following the attack... nat pop baird was among several republican lawmakers from indiana to vote against certifying election results in key battleground states.

He says election officials in those states bypassed their legislatures to enact new voting rules during the pandemic.

"if they didn't follow their legislature, then i think that brings into question their process, so it was more about where we're going and what the next election is going to be like."

But zody says there's no evidence of voter fraud during the 2020 election.

"over 60 times there have been court rulings saying that there was no irregularity that would overturn any result or that spoke to any larger irregularity about the election."

Baird also joined indiana's republican lawmakers in voting against the impeachment of president donald trump.

He says he'd rather see congress focus on pandemic relief for businesses.

"it's time to move for those kind of things instead of wasting time of these kinds of issues."

But zody says impeachment sends a message that inciting violence is unacceptable.

"i don't believe there's a bigger fish to fry than the security and efficacy of our democracy."

The fbi is warning of armed protests leading up to inauguration day.

Baird tells me there's no room in our political process for violence.

