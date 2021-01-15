People over 65-years-old can get vaccinated next month in Shasta County

A push from Governor Gavin Newsom to bump people 65 years and older to the front of the line for vaccination.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live at shasta county public health .

Ana, what does this mean for the previous priority groups?

Wednesday's announcement means that people over the age of 65 are bumped up.

And they would go before teachers... emergency workers... and people who work in food and agriculture.

Elizabeth reiton lives in redding i've been waiting a long time so i could see my grandchildren in southern california elizabeth reiton is in the over 65 age group.

And she's ready to get back to her active lifestyle and see her family.

Elizabeth reiton lives in redding i used to go to the gym almost every day and since then i have gone.

So it definitely affected my health// but at least i can wa people ready to get their shot.

Julie harmon lives in redding the minute i can get i will.

My mother is 100 years old and i help care for her.

But there are not enough doses to go around yet.

Shasta county public health still trying to figure out how to get people over 65 vaccinated.

Atorreanews right now, shasta county is still in phase 1a of its vaccine rollout plan.

And the county is moving thru the three tiers of phase 1a.

Public health says, the county is not yet in phase 1b.

Kerri schuette shasta health & human services agency we are not quite ready to move into phase 1b yet, but we are working on those plans now.

But the wait for the vaccine is leaving some wondering... lisa van wyke lives in redding it's just being human, you'd be frustrated but we just need to find out more information.

When is it their turn?

# public health estimates there are more than 36- thousand people over the age of 65 in shasta county.

