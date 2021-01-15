Lowndes County man has new home following 2019 tornado

More than 85 volunteers from Community Recovery of Lowndes County and Mennonite Disaster Service rebuilt the home.

Lot of things...even construction.

But one lowndes county man is back at home after a tornado wiped his house ..

It's all thanks to one lowndes county non-profit... wtva alexis jones is live in columbus with what today's ceremony meant to volunteers and the owner.

I'm here on seventh avenue where a man was able to open the door to his home again.

"i really can't even believe it.

I never thought a day like this would ever come."

Gregory mixon's family has owned his home for over 40 years.

When a tornado destroyed mixon's home in 2019, he said he didn't know what he was going to do.

He was still in shock after getting the keys to his home today.

Sot: tries not to cry... "i can't explain it.

This is just a joyous.

It still hasn't hit me yet.

Later on, it probably will."

President of the community recovery of lowndes county, nicole clinkscales hosted a dedication ceremony.

Clinckscales said volunteers had to knock down the house after the storm because it was too damaged.

She said she grateful mixon trusted the organization with his home.

Sot: "it was very emotional to see it come down because they didn't know what was going to come if it after the fact so they had trust our process and trust us to be able to help them rebuild and restore.

Just being able to that transition over this last year and a half has been amazing."

Over 85 volunteers from community recovery and mennonite disaster services rebuilt the home.

Clinkscales said they had to put construction on hold because of the pandemic.

She said it's a miracle they got the house ready for mixon to move in today.

Sot: "it got delayed for several months obviously, but in 2021 we claimed it and here we are."

As for mixon, he said he said he can't wait to just sit inside his house tonight..

Sot: "just take it all in.

That's all i'm going to do."

Volunteers are rebuilding two more homes in the area.

They are asking for donations to help them finish.

