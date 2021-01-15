UAH back on the court

Men's team had to take a weekend off because of COVID issues with Christian Brothers

Uah basketball is back in action this weekend, the women at spraggins hall and the men finally get to get back on the court at delta state... covid issues with christian brothers kept the chargers sidelined last weekend.

Head coach john shulman says the players have kept their enthusiam even with the changes to the schedule.

Star forward jj kaplan is back practicing with the squad with added a boost to the team's morale... now its just about actually playing games... since there's no substitute for live action.

"but with noe games last weekend, we kinda have to regroup ahead of this weekend coming up.

So far so good, we plan on being on that bus tomorrow at 1:00."

The men's team will finally get a chance to play on their home court for the first time since january 3, next weekend against west alabama.

The first game of that series is january 22 at 6.

For waay 31 sports, i'm lynden blake.