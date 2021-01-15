From The Archives: Persian Gulf War

This story is about a support group for family members of troops gathering in the Persian Gulf.

In January, 1991, America was preparing for war.

Covid-19 and the transition of power going into 2021.

But 30 years ago, the concerns were much different.

Our service members were headed to iraq for a war with saddam hussein.

It was a strange war because there was the buildup before the fighting started.

And in january of 1991, parents still hoped and prayed that war could be avoided.

S/ persian gulf war buildup/ jan.

14, 1991 coming up next on prime news at seven... we'll introduce you to our first responder of the month, and tell you how he's going above and beyond the call of duty.

But first...here's danielle with another look at your forecast.