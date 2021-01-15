Man Who Doubted Ability To Be Arrested Following Insurgence Has Been Arrested

Andrew Williams was one of the Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6th.

Days later, he asked, "How are they going to arrest every single person?" in a live stream.

His expression of doubt regarding the insurrection was fairly widespread among participants.

Williams was arrested on January 13th, according to Business Insider.

Williams' activities and participation were chronicled in photos and videos obtained by federal police.

The FBI and local police force are urging everyone with info to come forward.