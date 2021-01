Vast Majority Of Americans Hold Trump Responsible For Capitol Siege

Americans overwhelmingly say that Trump is responsible on some level for the Capitol siege.

76% said Trump bears a "great deal" or "a lot" of responsibility.

Less than one-fifth said the president is blameless for the riot at the Capitol.

Trump was impeached over the Capitol siege on Wednesday, says Business Insider.

This is the second impeachment for Trump, making him the only President to be impeached twice.