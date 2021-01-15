Columbus woman grateful to get vaccine appointment before February

Hundreds of people in Columbus received some of the last coronavirus vaccines given by the state until February.

"i feel really grateful" columbus resident, donna lynn, said she suffers from coronary artery disease along with other underlying conditions.

Lynn said since the pandemic, she hasn't left her home because the coronavirus could kill her.

She said she finally stepped outside today to get one of the last vaccines until february.

"i've been locked down ever since the coronavirus broke out so i feel very grateful. Very thankful."

Very thankful."

According to the mississippi state department of health, a recent spike in vaccination appointments claimed all of its doses.

The department expects to get a large shipment of vaccines soon.

Lynn said she hopes msdh can get more doses before mid february.

"what we need to do is get as many people vaccinated as quick as possible for our immunity and i pray for everybody to get the vaccine really soon.

As for second doses, the department of health said people who got the first vaccine will be able to sign up for the second vaccine.

Crystal quarles with the mississippi state department of health says do not worry about getting your second dose on the exact day you become eligible.

If you still have an appointment, don't worry, you can still go to the drive-thru vaccination sites to get one.

The state currently operates those drive thru sites in columbus,, oxford,, and tupelo.

But remember,, the state health department said that wherever you went for your first vaccine, you'll need to return to the same location for your 2nd shot.

