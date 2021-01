Biden's COVID-19 Stimulus Plan? $1,400 To You

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan on Thursday.

It includes $1,400 checks, according to Business Insider.

Biden had pledged $2,000 direct payments to Americans.

The $1,400 checks would be in addition to the $600 direct payments provided most recently.

This would be welcomed funds as more and more Americans face eviction and hunger.

Most developed countries worldwide have been supporting their citizens with funds since last March.