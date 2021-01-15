High School Boys Soccer: St. Martin vs. Ocean Springs

If there was ever such a thing as championship pedigree, the Ocean Springs boys soccer team had it on full display Tuesday night, scoring four goals in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime in a 5-3 win over Biloxi to pull of the crazier comeback of the entire season.

- if there was ever such a thing- as championship pedigree... the- ocean springs boys soccer team- had it on full display, - tuesday night... scoring four - goals, in the final two - minutes of regulation and - overtime... in a 5-3 win, over- biloxi... - to pull off the craziest- comeback, of the entire season.- so what would the defending - state champs... do for an - encore... - o-s paying a visit to rival st.- martin... having already taken- down the yellowjackets, - 6-nothing... back in december.- but this is january... and both- teams are holding steady... - until st.

Martin gift wraps a - corner kick, to the - greyhounds... and they don't- miss from there... on the - rebound... it's cesar garcia...- breaking a scoreless tie, in- the 23rd minute... 1-nil- visitors.

- and they're right back on the - attack... patch heard with a- full- head of steam... able to pull i- back across, to a fire when - ready - position... and he's ready... - but so is semaj mitchell- - manning... beautiful perry, to- keep it a one-goal game... that- thing had upper-90 written all- over it.- but there's just nothing he can- do to stop this one... oh - captain - my captain... captain to- captain... adam walker to - jackson rester... resting in th- lead, he needs a pillow and a - cover... 35th minute goal, to - make it 2-nothing...- heading into the half.- and at the end of the day...- that score holds, for ocean - springs...- 2-zero final count... in favor- of the defending 6-a